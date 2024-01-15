NCR Voyix has announced the launch of its next generation self-checkout solution powered by NCR Voyix Commerce Platform. NCR Voyix provides digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. The NCR Voyix Next Generation caters to changing shopper journeys, drives inclusion of demographics and payments. It provides a modern software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology stack with a flexible, fabric-like hardware approach.
The SaaS application stack is managed by NCR Voyix Edge, which empowers retailers to own the shopper experience and implement new features and software updates in minutes, across the entire global footprint of retail endpoints. NCR Voyix Insights, available through the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform, provides actionable, proactive and predictive insights in real time.
The NCR Voyix Next Generation Self-Checkout Solution accelerates the arrival of frictionless hybrid stores with various modalities of checkout, allowing stores to pivot quickly between assisted and self-checkout lanes or cash and cashless lanes. As a multi-signal consumer engagement touchpoint, the Next Generation Self-Checkout Solution uses multiple and future signals. This includes bar code scanning, computer vision, RFID and more.
NCR Voyix Next Generation Self-Checkout Solution is driven by speed, intelligence and innovation
It enables retailers to evlove at their own pace, including the ability to configure and personalise experiences for specific demographics, with real-time insights that help de-risk investments. The NCR Voyix Next Generation Self-Checkout Solution is underpinned by three key market-driven design principles: speed, intelligence and innovation.
Eric Schoch, Executive Vice President and President of Retail at NCR Voyix: “The NCR Voyix team worked with more than 50 global grocery, convenience and specialty retailers to understand their checkout priorities and challenges, and their continuous feedback shaped the design of our Next Generation Self-Checkout Solution. By connecting the Next Generation Self-Checkout Solution to our Platform, retailers can win the in-store checkout experience with both customers and employees and competitively position themselves for the store of the future in the rapidly evolving retail marketplace.”
