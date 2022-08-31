MultiPass partners Moorwand, Tribe on cross-border payment solution

The corporate payment card will simplify the process of managing international finance. Credit: MultiPass.

British challenger bank MultiPass has partnered with Moorwand and payments processor Tribe Payments introduce a corporate payment card solution for European business clients.

The partnership will allow customers registered with the MultiPass payment platform to order both virtual and physical cards directly from their MultiPass online profiles.

Further, the users can fully manage their card on the payment platform.

The new service will simplify the process of managing international finance, making online purchases, travel bookings, business subscriptions and other routine expenses.

The service covers customers across the UK, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary among many other EU countries.

The company also plans to expand the functional scope of the payment card and introduce the service in more countries.

MultiPass managing director Konstantin Zaripov said: “We acknowledged the need communicated by our customers, and we are happy to deliver.

“Combined with our multi-currency accounts, the corporate card solution we created with Moorwand and Tribe will provide even greater payment flexibility to companies with cross-border business activity.

“We are now a step closer to becoming a one-stop shop for all international business banking needs.”

Moorwand chief commercial officer Luc Gueriane said: “MultiPass has shown impressive growth over the past year, having processed over €800m worth of transactions. “We are happy the company has chosen us to reinforce their multi-currency payment product and I am certain this development will allow their customers for a better, faster and more convenient transfer service.”