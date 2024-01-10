Currencycloud has partnered with multifi to provide UK-based small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with an enhanced international payment solution. This will allow businesses to convert and send funds to their global suppliers worldwide in more than 35 currencies at highly competitive rates.
Multifi is a UK-based cashflow management platform, with a focus on simplifying access to business finance. The company empowers SMBs to thrive and contribute to the UK’s economic growth. Through solutions and strategic partnerships, it is committed to eliminating barriers to finance its customers.
multifi to enhance its service thanks to the partnership
The partnership with Currencycloud enables multifi to enhance its service by providing its SMB clients with an efficient international foreign exchange payment solution where they can payout locally to more than 180 countries. The new streamlined service will provide customers with more opportunities and flexibility when moving money around the world. In addition to a suite of local payment rails and competitive FX, customers will be able to access credit from multifi, giving them more opportunities to achieve their growth ambitions.
Rob Keown-Boyd, CEO, multifi, said: “We are committed to fuelling the growth of our SMB customers by simplifying access to business finance and helping them manage their cashflow. We have seen demand from our SMB clients for seamless, fast, cost-effective international payment capabilities, so we looked for the perfect partner to make this a reality. Currencycloud’s comprehensive suite of services has enabled us to offer an excellent solution to our clients, most of whom are importers or exporters. They now have a convenient and cost-effective way to pay their international suppliers.”
Says Aleks Stefanofski, Chief Strategy Officer, Currencycloud, commented: “Currencycloud is all about reimagining the way money flows around the world, making cross-border payments as smooth as local ones for businesses of all sizes. We are delighted that mulitifi has chosen us to help them achieve their goal of fuelling growth for their SMB clients who are increasingly making cross-border transactions in a growing global marketplace.”
