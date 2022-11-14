Mswipe, actyv.ai team up to support B2B payments in India

Mswipe will use actyv.ai’s technology stack to help merchants digitise their businesses. Credit: mohamed_hassan from Pixabay.

B2B platform actyv.ai has collaborated with digital payments technology firm Mswipe Technologies to offer improved payment tools for merchants in India.

As part of the partnership, both the companies will offer various offline and online payment solutions across 800 Indian cities and towns.

Mswipe will use actyv.ai’s technology stack to help its B2B merchants digitise their businesses.

It will also use actyv.ai’s embedded capabilities that cover the latter’s B2B buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) option and insurance offerings, through the partnership.

actyv.ai founder and global CEO Raghu Subramanian said: “At actyv.ai, it is our endeavour to aid large enterprises and their partners modernise their supply chain ecosystem and enable growth through our embedded offerings.

“Mswipe, being one of the largest payment solution providers in India has a vast network, both online and offline.

“We hope to augment our enterprise base and strengthen their small businesses with Mswipe’s payment solutions. Together, we hope to leverage each other’s expertise and unlock new potential.”

In September this year, actyv.ai added an embedded B2B BNPL option and insurance offering to its platform in a bid to facilitate easier business transactions.

Mswipe Technologies CEO Ketan Patel said: “Merchants are the backbone of our business and by adopting actyv.ai’s platform, they can digitise business processes.

“Mswipe is happy to enable offerings like merchant BNPL and payment solutions to distributors, dealers and retailers on actyv.ai’s platform.

“We are confident that this partnership with actyv.ai will empower small businesses and further drive embedded financial offerings to the grassroots of the country.”