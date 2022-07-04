Mollie partners Xentral on e-commerce payments

Dutch payments firm Mollie has teamed up with Xentral to provide an integrated solution for the e-commerce sector.

The collaboration will see Xentral’s multichannel enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform incorporate Mollie’s comprehensive payment system.

Xentral claims that the integrated solution will enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to carry out payment and order management activities in a smoother manner.

The solution can be accessed by both the existing as well as new clients of the two firms.

Mollie DACH managing director Annett Polaszewski-Plath said: “Automated processes between e-commerce platforms, warehouses and accounting systems have long been standard. That’s why it’s important to use a payment service provider (PSP) that is also directly integrated with an ERP system.

“The partnership is based on concrete customer requirements.

“In addition, both companies share similar visions: Mollie wants to simplify the payment process for small and medium-sized businesses, while Xentral centralises all business operations in one platform for precisely these companies, making them as simple and streamlined as possible.”

Furthermore, the latest alliance is said to provide merchants with improved cash flow and merchandise management insights.

Xentral sales & partnerships VP Stephanie Richheimer said: “Xentral and Mollie are both pioneers in simplifying complex processes for innovative e-commerce companies.

“In doing so, each of the two companies has a unique focus: fast-growing e-commerce businesses are made easily scalable by Xentral, and with the integration of Mollie, challenges in connecting disparate payment services are now a thing of the past.”

Based in Germany, Xentral develops ERP cloud software that combines various activities such as e-commerce, warehousing, production, accounting, among others.