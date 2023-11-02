Mollie gains UK Payment Institution licence. Source: Shutterstock.com

Mollie has been granted a payment Institution licence in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It is a fast-growing payment service provider in Europe and was originally launched in the UK in early 2021. It serves merchants both domestically and those expanding internationally. Now, with the FCA licence granted, Mollie UK has growth plans for merchant expansion and new product launches.

Mollie UK intends to follow in its continental footsteps in 2024, with plans to offer fully integrated business financing services and additional payment solutions. The company was previously operating under the Temporary Permissions Regime for EU-based financial services firms, a regime launched following Brexit. Mollie UK has now been granted its UK licence which validates Mollie’s capabilities to operate as a dual-licenced financial services group across multiple markets and geographies.

Mollie integrates with most e-commerce platforms

At the time of its UK launch, Mollie’s research amongst e-commerce retailers revealed that international expansion is a key strategic priority for 90% of UK merchants. As an international, out-of-the-box payment solution, with a local support team, it has become an attractive service provider for UK merchants, especially those expanding internationally. Mollie integrates with almost all e-commerce platforms, provides access to hundreds of local payment methods, integrates with all the top technology partners like Klaviyo and maintains a trusted product offering.

This is how businesses like Lounge Underwear supported its mainland EU expansion. Daniel Marsden, Founder and CEO of Lounge said of their expansion into the Netherlands: “iDEAL is really popular in the Netherlands. But, being from the UK, I’d never even heard of it. I know that implementing payment gateways can be an absolute nightmare, so I did some research and found Mollie. Through Mollie, I got a plugin and it was actually really easy.”

Koen Köppen, CEO, Mollie, commented: “Receiving our Payment Institution licence from the FCA is a huge milestone and one that speaks volumes about our dedication to empowering merchants with best-in-class products. As a company, this licence opens new avenues for growth and collaboration, as well as providing a strong foothold in the dynamic UK market. We’re excited to continue to shape the future of payments in the UK.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up