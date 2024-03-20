MeaWallet has announced the launch of its global Mea Card Gateway. Mea Card Gateway is a platform that has been developed to ensure the secure transmission of sensitive payment card data, serving as a vital link between MeaWallet customers, payment processors and service providers.
It is aimed at issuers, fintechs, online merchants, financial institutions, payment service providers, and any organisation that needs to process or handle payment card data without directly having access to the data. The gateway addresses the pressing challenge of securely managing payment card data without customers themselves needing to achieve and maintain PCI DSS compliance. By providing a secure bridge, it simplifies the integration of payment processing across diverse platforms, reducing complexity and costs for businesses.
Mea Card Gateway offers a number of additional unique functionalities
These functionalities range from integrating with existing push provisioning and card data solutions to handling diverse tokenisation flows and offering extensive data management capabilities.
With connections to over 150 issuers, fintechs and 12 processors globally, alongside integration capabilities with major payment schemes, Mea Card Gateway provides value-added services that have been previously hindered by PCI DSS compliance constraints.
Partners stand to benefit from the Mea Card Gateway, reduced liability, decreased PCI compliance costs, smooth integration and the opportunity to enhance service offerings for their customers. End users will have enhanced security, participation in rewards programmes, and the assurance of card data processed through a secure and compliant gateway.
Thomas Normann, CPO & Head of Express Issuance at MeaWallet commented: “We’re delighted to introduce the Mea Card Gateway. It not only democratises access to payment card data but also levels the playing field for businesses of all sizes. By easing the burden of PCI DSS compliance, it unlocks doors for growth and innovation, empowering businesses to expand globally while mitigating security risks. For those seeking reduced costs, simplified compliance, and enhanced scalability, the Mea Card Gateway offers reliability and efficiency in digital payments.”
