Mastercard chooses Netcetera as digital-first partner

Netcetera has joined Mastercard’s network as a qualified partner. Credit: Netcetera.

US-based payments giant Mastercard has selected global software firm Netcetera as its digital-first partner.

Mastercard’s global partner network, dubbed Engage, helps customers access a network of technology and fintech partners to rapidly deploy Mastercard Digital First solutions.

The solutions, including Netcetera’s payment offerings, are aimed at offer consumers complete digital payment experiences.

The Mastercard Engage Digital First alliance is aimed at speeding up digital transformation in payment and banking.

Netcetera’s secure payment solutions allow customers to deliver seamless digital experiences for consumers.

In partnership with Mastercard, Netcetera rolled out the 3DS PSD2 testing platform for merchants in August 2020, as well as added the testing platform for issuers.

Netcetera offers IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport and healthcare, as well as insurance.

Last month, Ebang International Holdings’ Australian cryptocurrency exchange platform Ebonex collaborated with Mastercard to roll out a new crypto-linked payments card.

Customers can use the Ebonex platform to buy, sell and trade crypto assets.

This year in July, Mastercard entered into a multi-year tie-up with D-Wave Systems to accelerate the development and application of quantum computing solutions.

The solutions will be used in the areas of consumer loyalty and rewards, cross-border settlement, and fraud management activities, among others.