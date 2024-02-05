Mastercard partners with Last Mile Solutions. Source: Shutterstock.com

Mastercard and Last Mile Solutions have announced a new partnership. The two companies hope that this new alliance will establish new payment standards for the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging industry, that will enhance the user payment experience at charging stations.

The new solution will enable CPOs to integrate their existing charging stations with a variety of payment terminal brands seamlessly, without the need for extensive integration efforts. The new payment gateway solution will unify the user experience and simplify payment terminal integration, onboarding and transaction processing.

Mastercard and Last Mile Solutions hope to remove current barriers on drivers

Through this collaboration, Mastercard and Last Mile Solutions are committed to fostering the uptake of electric vehicles throughout Europe by eliminating existing barriers and simplifying the charging process for drivers with interoperable and universal payment solutions.

The solution will be rolled out across Europe starting in early 2024 to enable CPOs to comply with the EU AFIR regulation that will come into force in April 2024.

George Simon, Executive Vice President, Market Development Europe, Mastercard, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Last Mile Solutions. The transition to the mass adoption of electric mobility is key to building a more sustainable world. Achieving this requires partnerships like these to make the transition as seamless as possible, not only for consumers but also for infrastructure operators.”

Eric van Voorden, Chief Executive Officer, Last Mile Solutions, commented: “In the dynamic world of payment systems and EV charging, this strategic partnership between Mastercard and Last Mile Solutions will accelerate a seamless EV adoption. Our leadership in the market is anchored by providing an effortless payment terminal solution for charging stations for retrofit and newly built charging stations. This collaboration is designed to support Charge Point Operators to seamlessly facilitate integration and comply with AFIR. Our solution will allow operators to focus on their core business.”

