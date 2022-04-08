Mastercard opens European tech hub in Dublin, Ireland

The new campus-style workplace was built with priority placed on the environment, wellbeing and neurodiversity. Credit: Mastercard

Payment technology firm Mastercard has opened a new European Technology Hub in Dublin, Ireland.

The building allows Mastercard to accommodate more than 2000 people in Dublin by 2025, as the payments technology firm intends to expand its current existing workforce of 975.

The company stated that the new campus indicates its commitment to not only Dublin, but also to Europe as a key region in its global footprint.

This new Dublin base will serve as the headquarters of Mastercard’s global research and development division.

Related

Mastercard Operations and Technology president Ed McLaughlin said: “We are thrilled to open the doors to our new European Technology Hub in Dublin, which will serve as an innovation engine for our company across the region and beyond. By increasing our global technology footprint, we can be in closer proximity to our customers and stay at the cutting edge of emerging payment technology in support of all our stakeholders.”

Mastercard chief innovation officer Ken Moore said: “Our strength truly is our people and in Dublin we have built a dynamic culture that attracts talent from across the world. With new state-of-of the-art facilities and our flexible workstyle approach we want more passionate technologists to join us and continue shaping the digital commerce of tomorrow.”

The new campus-style workplace was built with priority placed on the environment, wellbeing and neurodiversity.

Mastercard is working to achieve sustainability certifications WELL and LEED.

This new building is designed to support Mastercard in continuing to evolve its ‘Future of Work’ approach, which focuses on “how, where and when employees collaborate”.

Mastercard began its operations in Dublin in 2008 with 36 staff.

Recruitment for several roles at the company’s Dublin base is underway.