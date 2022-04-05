Mastercard buys Dynamic Yield to bolster consumer engagement services

Mastercard has acquired personalisation platform and decision engine company Dynamic Yield to bolster consumer engagement services.

The payments major acquired the firm from McDonald’s for an undisclosed sum.

Dynamic Yield has teams in Tel Aviv, New York City and other parts of the world. More than 400 brands use the company’s Experience Optimization platform to provide personalised product recommendations, offers and content to their customers.

The technology leverages customer profile information, past purchases, page views and customer affinity to offer customised recommendations.

The acquisition strengthens Mastercard’s suite of consumer engagement and loyalty services.

Mastercard Data & Services president Raj Seshadri said: “Every day, we safely connect billions of people with their favourite merchants, brands and banks all around the world.

“Undoubtedly, consumers are hungry for highly relevant, right-place, right-time experiences.

“We’re delighted to welcome the talented Dynamic Yield team to Mastercard. Together, we’ll extend our consumer engagement services to meet that demand and help more brands create stronger connections across channels.”

As agreed, Dynamic Yield joins Mastercard’s growing Data & Services organisation. The unit has more than 2,000 data scientists, engineers and consultants.

Dynamic Yield CEO Ori Bauer said: “Together with Mastercard, we can put the notion of one-size-fits-all marketing in the rearview for good. Consumers are seeking truly personalised experiences, and brands that don’t adapt risk being left behind.”

