Mastercard to pilot new biometric checkout technology

Mastercard is set to pilot new technology that will enable shoppers to make payments with a smile or wave of the hand at checkouts.

The new biometric checkout technology is designed to eliminate the need for a card or a mobile device to make payments. It will lead to shorter queues and faster transactions improving the overall checkout experience.

The first pilot programme is slated to launch this week in Brazil in collaboration with Payface.

It will run at five St Marche supermarkets in São Paulo where the customers can enrol their face and payment information through the Payface app.

Related

Once enrolled, the customers can authenticate their payments with a smile at checkouts.

Additional pilots are being planned in the Middle East and Asia.

Currently, Mastercard is working with several partners such as NEC, Payface, Aurus, PaybyFace, PopID and Fujitsu to introduce this new biometric capability across the globe complying with the necessary standards and specifications.

Mastercard Cyber & Intelligence president Ajay Bhalla said: “The way we pay needs to keep pace with the way we live, work and do business, offering choice to consumers with the highest levels of security.

“Our goal with this new programme is to make shopping a great experience for consumers and merchants alike, providing the best of both security and convenience.”

Mastercard has been working to further develop payment technologies. The recent innovations include Shop Anywhere, Enhanced Contactless (ECOS) and Cloud Point of Sale.

Last month, Mastercard introduced an enhanced identity solution to combat digital frauds.