Mastercard has become the Official Partner of Hudson Yards. This partnership will support a new era of experiences that blends culture, community and innovation in the heart of New York City. The Hudson Yards neighbourhood on Manhattan’s West Side hosts millions of visitors every year and is home to retail brands, restaurants, cultural institutions and attractions, residences, offices, a hotel, and more. This multiyear partnership adds to Mastercard’s already expansive brand presence in NYC.
Mastercard has a rich history of partnering with some of New York City’s most iconic and innovative events and venues. All of which focused on getting cardholders closer to their passions, whether sports, culinary, travel or shopping. Through this partnership, Mastercard cardholders will gain special access to marquee Hudson Yards events and destinations, including its Summer Concert Series, “Sip and Shop Night” during the holiday season, and at Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Additionally, cardholders will have access to preferred reservations and special events at Hudson Yards’ restaurants.
Benefits for Mastercard holders at Hudson Yards
For years, Mastercard has delivered a variety of experiences to cardholders in New York City. Exclusive Hudson Yards experiences available to cardholders will include special events and tasting experiences in the sky, a series of culinary experiences will take place throughout the year at Hudson Yards’ Peak with Priceless restaurant and events space. There will also be exclusive meet and greets for carholders, preferred table reservations and a number of retail opportunities.
Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s chief marketing and communications officer, said: “Our focus at Mastercard is on connecting people to their passions, their purpose and each other. We’ve been privileged to work, play and partner in New York City for decades. Through our latest partnership with the incredible Hudson Yards, we’re bringing the best of New York City, and the best of Mastercard, to more people in more ways. We’re enabling locals and travellers alike to explore their passions and this amazing place like never before.”
