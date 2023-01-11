Mastercard Bill Pay can be availed through ATX’s digital wallet Gopay and Payhub2u. Credit: CardMapr.nl on Unsplash.

Payments giant Mastercard, in partnership with ATX Fintech, has introduced an electronic billing and payment solution, dubbed Mastercard Bill Pay, in Malaysia.

The launch represents the solution’s entry into the Asia-Pacific region.

Mastercard Bill Pay can be accessed through ATX’s digital wallet Gopay and the company’s web-based platform Payhub2u.

Using the tool, consumers can consolidate bills from different billers.

According to ATX founder and CEO Sashi Kumar, Mastercard Bill Pay seeks to resolve various bill presentment and payment issues by offering a single login credential to consumers.

Kumar was quoted by The Sun Daily as saying: “With Mastercard Bill Pay, customers can make bill payments through one app with varying options such as linking their bank accounts and saving their card credentials.

“Consumers will also have access to features such as real-time reminders on unpaid bills so they can keep better track of statements and payment due dates.”

Mastercard Bill Pay is set to add various new features, including scheduling of payment, e-bill view, bill analytic dashboards in the Gopay app, in the near future. It will also include payment instalment choices.

Currently, the tool has integrated 13 billers and plans to augment its network by forging additional alliances with new partners in the coming months.

Mastercard Malaysia and Brunei country manager Beena Pothen was quoted by Business Today as saying: “Over $25bn (RM109bn) in bill payment volume across one billion bills are paid annually in Malaysia and more people are using e-payments services for bills as accelerated by the pandemic.”

In November last year, Mastercard announced a collaboration with Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the UAE, to support digital payments.