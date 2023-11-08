Mangopay has formed a new partnership with Aria, a provider of deferred payment infrastructure for B2B marketplaces and platforms. The collaboration aims to empower B2B marketplaces and transactional SaaS companies with robust tools to manage their payments and credit efficiently.
The payment experience continues to play a key role in the domestic and international growth of businesses in the space. Mangopay’s latest agreement with Aria combines its modular payments offering with Aria’s credit technology and lending solutions.
Aria’s B2B offerings
Aria’s offerings includes immediate payment options, deferred payment collections, the efficient disbursement of funds to vendors and the meticulous handling of marketplace operator commissions, helping to reduce credit and payment risk. Business buyers can purchase goods and pay later for up to 90 days while sellers receive payment upon the shipment of goods, which can increase sales volume and support cash flow management for both sellers and business buyers. Crucially, its allows the marketplace to own its customer experience and provide a highly tailored checkout experience.
Through a combination of modularised marketplace payment infrastructure and comprehensive credit solutions, the companies’ shared vision is to empower marketplaces with unmatched control over their payment strategies, complemented by easy access to trade credit.
Luke Trayfoot, Chief Revenue Officer at Mangopay, said: “Our partnership with Aria is the latest powerful example of Mangopay’s unwavering commitment to fintech innovation for B2B marketplaces. Aria’s dedication to optimising B2B payments and credit aligns perfectly with Mangopay’s ambitions. Our aim is to power the payment infrastructure and operations of the world’s largest and most innovative marketplaces and platforms. Our solution enables them to build, operate and evolve their payment stack in a way that powers the growth of their business. Together with Aria, we believe in paving the way for a future where payment solutions are not just seamless but also transformative.”
