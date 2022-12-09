Mail to Pay bolsters presence in Belgium with POM acquisition

From left to right: Tom Totté, Kees Neven and Johannes Vermeire. Image credit: POM

Dutch fintech firm Mail to Pay has purchased POM, a Belgium-based startup that offers e-invoicing and e-payment technology solutions.

The financial and other terms of the deal have not been revealed by the companies.

Founded in 2014, POM develops payment platforms that streamline the sending and receiving of invoices, membership dues, and donations.

Currently, the company has more than 1,300 clients in various sectors such as energy companies, insurers, schools and sports clubs, and governmental institutions.

Mail to Pay Group CEO Kees Neven said: “By uniting POM and Mail to Pay, we are combining two technological frontrunners.

“Our primary focus is to unburden companies of the invoicing process. Combining automated credit management software with innovative payment options creates new ways for organisations to receive payments faster, more efficiently and in a more customer-friendly manner.”

The merged entity will operate under POM’s brand in Belgium and have a combined revenue of €10m.

The Dutch fintech firm already has an office in Belgium and intends to use this acquisition further bolster its presence in the country.

POM CEO and co-founder Johannes Vermeire said: “In these times of high inflation, this offers great advantages. An increasing number of people are struggling to pay their bills on time. Offering payment in installments or a deferred payment can make a significant difference,” “By merging our activities with those of Mail to Pay, we are taking another step forward. We broaden our offering with invoice tracking solutions and thus offer even more added value.”