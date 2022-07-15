Influencer marketing firm LTK taps Stripe to augment instant creator payments

LTK, US-based influencer marketing firm, has collaborated with Stripe to strengthen instant creator payments for its new LTK Connect solution.

LTK Connect is a self-serve solution that is capable of improving the creator-guided shopping experience for various brands, especially the direct-to-consumer platforms.

It is said to enable LTK creators to have additional brand exposures to increase their partnerships.

The purpose-built solution is designed to serve brands of all sizes and budgets. It also allows brands to develop and scale programmes with creators for building awareness and support sales.

The newly formed collaboration aims to minimise the time between finished job and payment from months to seconds for creators, said LTK.

It is expected to be benefitted from several Stripe solutions, including Stripe Connect, Stripe Billing, Instant Payouts, and others for quicker and simplified payments between LTK Connect partners and creators.

Stripe Connect is developed to allow businesses to conduct procurements and payments between third-party buyers and sellers.

Using Stripe Billing, companies can manage their periodic revenue. Instant Payouts can be used to promptly send money to creators’ debit cards or bank accounts.

LTK brand platform general manager Kristi O’Brien said: “Simplified payment flows mean that we can extend our enterprise-level influencer marketing tools to brands of all sizes and budgets, and make servicing their campaigns turn-key, efficient and seamless.

“Our LTK Creators are running small businesses and getting them paid efficiently not only strengthens their relationships with brands, but also means that they can reinvest in their teams and businesses sooner.

“Stripe’s shared mission to empower creator success made them the right partner to help build this solution.”

LTK creators facilitate over $3bn in retail sales per annum through around 6,000 retail partners across the globe, said the company.