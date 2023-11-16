lastminute.com has announced its appointment of Checkout.com as its global payment service provider. The deal with Checkout.com comes as part of lastminute.com’s mission to lead the travel industry by leveraging technology to simplify, personalise, and enhance their customers’ travel experience. Through Checkout.com’s cloud-based payments platform, lastminute.com unlocks market-leading performance to boost acceptance rates and create a seamless customer journey.
After recently celebrating its 25-year anniversary, the lastminute Group is an online travel destination serving millions of customers annually with holiday packages. The group has a portfolio of well-known brands such as lastminute.com, Volagratis, Rumbo, weg.de, Bravofly, Jetcost, Crocierissime and Hotelscan.
Alessandro Luchetti, Head of Payment Operations, at lastminute.com, said: “Since going live with Checkout.com, we’ve continued to see meaningful increases in our payment performance. Through their consultative approach to support, we’ve not just been able to unlock more growth opportunities, but have also identified a number of cost efficiencies across our global operations. In Checkout.com, we have a partner who is as invested in the long-term success of our business as we are.”
Checkout.com to conduct a complete payment review of lastminute.com
On the back of this new partnership a complete review of lastminute.com’s global payment flows was conducted by Checkout.com. After the analysis by Checkout.com’s payment performance team, a number of inefficiencies were identified across the global payments infrastructure. Inefficiencies that either resulted in additional transaction expenses or decreased authorisation rates. In all, this work resulted in an increase of 1.9% in authorisation rates for lastminute.com since working with Checkout.com. As a business processing billions of dollars a year, every percentage point increase delivers meaningful revenue increases.
Antoine Nougué, Global Head of Commercial at Checkout.com, commented: “lastminute.com is one of the original dot-com success stories. 25 years later, the business continues to lead the travel tech vertical with its commitment to innovation. We’re delighted to win the business of this iconic brand and power its continued commitment to simplify and enhance their customers’ travel experiences.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData