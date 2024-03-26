La Banque Postale and JCB have a partnership aimed at facilitating easy and seamless payment transactions for JCB card members throughout France. This long-term collaboration will be rolled out in several major phases.
The partnership between La Banque Postale and JCB offers a variety of payment options to business owners and benefits to JCB card members. La Banque Postale has a strong physical presence across France, with 17,000 points of contact including 7,000 post offices, and an extensive network of 6,000 ATMs.
La Banque Postale and JCB to elevate payments experience for travelers
In the first phase, these ATMs were made available to JCB card members. In the second phase, JCB cardmembers will be able to pay for their purchases in France directly on the terminals of retailers affiliated with La Banque Postale. The final phase will see additional acceptance at online locations as part of JCB’s growing global merchant network.
Jean-Marc Vedrune, Director of Electronic Payment at La Banque Postale, said: “This strategic partnership with JCB, represents a significant step forward in facilitating payment transactions especially for international tourists and professionals travelling to France. With a history of involvement in various international payment initiatives, both in terms of transfers and the acceptance of foreign cards in our network, it shows our joint commitment to meeting the needs of our customers, with JCB being the ideal partner for us to provide seamless and secure transactions.”
Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director of JCB International, added: ”With more and more JCB cardmembers planning their next vacation in Europe, France remains a popular destination for travellers looking to make the most of their time abroad, whether for leisure or business purposes. This is why we’re excited to be partnering with La Banque Postale, one of France’s leading financial organisations, to offer our over 156 million cardmembers even more ways to spend easily and conveniently throughout France.”
