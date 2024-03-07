Kiwibank has gone live with ACI Worldwide’s Enterprise Payments Platform, a managed cloud solution that will process all of Kiwibank’s account-to-account real-time payments. Working with ACI to move its infrastructure to the cloud provides Kiwibank access to technology at scale to streamline the operation of multiple, and growing, payments services.
Mark Stephen, Kiwibank Chief Customer Officer, said: “Aligned with our vision for transformation and to build a new, modern, flexible tech stack, the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform is vital for future-proofing our payments system. By moving everything to ACI’s platform, we’ve replaced over 50% of the tech underpinning our banking solutions and opened our business up to embrace technology faster, while maximising performance and enhancing security.
“We’re the first bank in New Zealand to do this, and we’re really excited about what it means for our customers. Future phases of our migration will include moving domestic and international payment functionality out of our old systems and onto ACI Enterprise Payments Platform as well as offering services like real-time payments.
“A transformative move for Kiwibank to leapfrog the competition”
“This significantly improves our readiness for future innovation. It also means we will be able to implement change at lower cost and lower risk, not having to work around multiple systems, and utilising the expertise of the ACI managed service model.
“We’re always working to improve our offer of being simple, easy, accessible and providing expertise for our customers, this move will help us deliver on that promise. ACI has helped us provide the tools our customers need in today’s fast-moving society. It’s a really exciting time for us as we continue to grow and gear up for future growth of the bank.”
For ACI Worldwide, this project epitomises how ACI’s technology and experience can help our customers meet the increasing demands of their customers and their markets. “The cloud-native managed service Enterprise Payments Platform solution is a transformative move for Kiwibank to leapfrog the competition. It enables the bank to realise the convergence of all payment rails and offers scalability and flexibility to bolt on additional technology solutions without having to build the architecture from the ground up. We’re very excited to have implemented such an advanced solution for one of New Zealand’s leading banks,” added Leslie Choo, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, APAC, ACI Worldwide.
