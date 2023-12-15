JustiFi has announced its strategic partnership with VeriFone. As part of this new alliance, the two companies are introducing a Unified Card-Present solution, designed to integrate payments for platforms and their customers.
JustiFi enables software companies to monetise white-label fintech products like embedded payments. Verifone provides secure payment devices, eCommerce tools, acquiring services and business insights. Card-Present refers to transactions where the physical payment card is present at the point of sale. JustiFi’s Card-Present solution includes in-person transactions where customers use credit or debit cards with Verifone’s payment terminals. This enhanced payment processing solution simplifies transaction procedures and consolidates reporting processes for platforms by seamlessly incorporating both card-present and card-not-present transactions within a unified, intuitive dashboard.
“JustiFi leveraging Verifone’s consumer-trusted suite of powerful, secure and durable payment terminals”
This offering provides JustiFi’s customers with options of Verifone terminals, including mobile, countertop and stand-alone devices. With flexible lease and warranty options, businesses can expand their payment capabilities, leading to increased fintech revenue opportunities.
Joe Keeley, CEO of JustiFi, voice his satisfaction at the announcement. He said: “We are thrilled to unveil our groundbreaking Unified Card-Present solution in collaboration with Verifone. What sets this solution apart is our commitment to providing a comprehensive fintech platform for our customers. With JustiFi, businesses no longer need to navigate a complex web of disparate systems for transaction data and reporting. Whether it’s online payments, embedded lending, insurance, or now in-person transactions, all critical data is consolidated into one powerful dashboard. This unified approach simplifies management, streamlines operations, and empowers our clients to focus on what matters most – driving their business forward.”
The positive reaction was matched by Tim Aden, EVP of Verifone Global Partners. He added: “We are excited to partner with JustiFi on this innovative omnichannel solution. JustiFi is leveraging Verifone’s consumer-trusted suite of powerful, secure and durable payment terminals with options for checkout at every point of decision, whether in-lane, in the aisle or fully mobile.”
