The Payments Partner Network features third-party partners integrated with the J.P. Morgan Payments platform and allows clients to search and learn more about J.P. Morgan partner product solutions.

In addition, J.P. Morgan unveiled two new connectors for the Salesforce AppExchange:

The J.P. Morgan Payments Connecter for B2B Commerce and Order Management;

The J.P. Morgan Payments B2C Commerce Cartridge.

Both connectors are featured on the Payments Partner Network. Organizations using Salesforce Commerce Cloud solutions can now connect directly to the J.P. Morgan gateway via a J.P. Morgan connector, facilitating virtual transactions originating in Salesforce and managing everything from customer payment to settled funds in a merchant’s account.

The Partner Network is the first step in bringing together all of J.P. Morgan Payments’ integrations.

Michael Affronti, senior vice president and general manager of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce, commented: “Forty-five per cent of insurance or banking companies plan to prioritize building their own digital marketplace in the next two years.

“They are easy to scale and adjust for customer preferences, and when powered by the right technology, companies can quickly gain powerful insights through new first-party data and bring together siloed parts of the business.”

In September, J.P. Morgan entered a deal to buy cloud-native payments technology provider Renovite Technologies – a move expected to enable the bank to compete against other fintech companies.