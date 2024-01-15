Jabil partners with Revolut to launch new payment device. Source: Shutterstock.com

Jabil has announced an ongoing partnership with Revolut. The partnership will support the neobank’s rapid growth trajectory and global expansion in merchant acquiring. Jabil has collaborated with Revolut to diversify its product portfolio, including the launch of Revolut Reader, a compact, custom hardware platform that enables merchants to accept in-store or on-the-go payments.

The lightweight pocket-sized reader offers instant and secure transactions for debit and credit cards. Chip, PIN, and contactless payments from all major credit-card companies are accepted, as well as mobile payments, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

The Revolut Reader supports over 150 currencies

Built-in support for EMV, PCI, as well as local and international security certifications, results in highly secure and compliant operations while robust performance enables transactions to be completed in seconds. The product is ideally suited for small to medium-sized merchants. Revolut Reader features a simple set-up, an intuitive user interface, and support for payments in more than 150 currencies.

The pre-certified hardware platform can be integrated with existing POS systems using Jabil-provided Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and a Software Development Kit (SDK). Jabil and Revolut are scaling manufacturing as demand for Revolut Reader intensifies. Additionally, the organisations continue to collaborate on new features and capabilities based on Revolut’s product roadmap.

Alex Codina, general manager of Merchant Acquiring at Revolut, said: “Jabil played a major role in accelerating time to market for Revolut Reader by providing critical product design, development, testing, and certification capabilities “heir longstanding payment expertise, proven experience building high-performance hardware platforms, and software-integration skills helped us move quickly and decisively to deliver a differentiated offering to our business customers.”

Mauricio Ferreira, senior director, Point of Sales for the Digital Commerce business unit at Jabil, said: “We set very high expectations for end-user experience and focused on meeting Revolut’s specific objectives for device layout, along with screen and touchpad functionality. Our strengths in product design, engineering, development, supply chain, and manufacturing offered Revolut a ‘one-stop shop’ solution to meet current and evolving requirements. We look forward to growing our valued relationship with Revolut.”

