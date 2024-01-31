InvincibleMeta.AI unveils VRretail solution. Source: Shutterstock.com

InvincibleMeta.AI has unveiled the SAAS-based retail solution named VRretail. The unveiling took place at the 31st Convergence India Expo 2024 held at Pragati Maidan.

VRretail Solution is a retail experience that combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Virtual Reality (VR). Through this technology, one can immerse in a virtual realm where AI avatars eagerly await to accompany you on your shopping expedition. These avatars evolve into your personal shopping aides, offering tailored recommendations, guidance on product selections and instantaneous support. It’s akin to having a dedicated shopping assistant at your fingertips, seamlessly integrated into the virtual landscape. VRretail extends beyond this initial concept.

It establishes direct peer-to-peer (P2P) connectivity with the customer service of the retail establishments you navigate within the virtual domain. Through this technology, one can overcome the challenges of lengthy queues and capture busy staff’s attention. With VRretail assistance, one can engage in live interactions with the store’s customer service team and obtain comprehensive product insights, all at the click of a button.

VR to become a key payment channel in near future

The solution will allow customers to finalise purchases with ease. Earlier this year InvincibleMeta.AI reported that 47% of bankers believe that augmented reality and virtual reality will become key transaction channels by 2030.

Ajay Setia, CEO of InvincibleMeta.AI, expressed his enthusiasm about the debut of VRretail, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil VRretail to the global market. We’re undergoing the Proof of Concept (POC) phase with a leading bank for this initiative, and its transformative potential is truly remarkable. With the ongoing evolution of both AI and Virtual Reality, the horizons of possibilities are boundless. This innovation promises to revolutionise the retail landscape in the years ahead.”

At the Convergence India Expo 2024, InvincibleMeta.AI received the “Best use of AI in Fintech” accolade for its endeavours in employing AI within the fintech domain.

