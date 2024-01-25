Ingenico has announced a strategic partnership with CyberSource, Visa’s agnostic global payment and fraud management platform. The partnership will create a global unified commerce solution for use in Asia Pacific first, followed by other regions.
The partnership integrates an Android application developed by Ingenico under the AXIUM platform with the Cybersource open payment platform. This collaboration delivers a ready-to-use commerce solution to authorise in-store card transaction processes across geographies, all on one platform.
Running entirely on Android, AXIUM platform provides a full range of smart Point-Of-sale (POS) terminals along with a suite of business applications. This solution from Ingenico delivers robust security, and comprehensive customer support. The Android application built on Cybersource’s platform is portable across all AXIUM devices, enabling one to scale without going through lengthy certification processes for each new device.
Cybersource is part of Visa Acceptance Solutions, which allows on-demand pre-integrated global scale services on an open acceptance platform. This connectivity hub provides acquirers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and merchants access to the building blocks they need to create seamless commerce experiences that can scale their businesses, keep their customers happy, and make them future-ready.
Synergy between Ingenico and Visa to be of great benefit
The partnership between Ingenico and Visa aims to reduce costs and complexities of technical integrations, increase speed to market, and provide omni-channel capabilities that align with the evolving needs of both businesses and consumers in the in-store commerce space.
Acquirers spend most of their resources maintaining an in-house platform that processes transaction authorisation flow and POS device certification. The unified commerce solution eliminates the need for a separate platform which enables acquirers to focus on card clearance and settlement with real-time transaction visibility and data analytics. It also allows them to expand to new merchant segments by leveraging both partners’ ecosystems and investing in capabilities that will drive growth in the future.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Nigel Lee, Chief Customer Office of Ingenico, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Visa to forge a path towards a more integrated and complete payment ecosystem. Combining the global reach of Visa and Ingenico and using the Ingenico Android technology stack, will accelerate innovation and reduce complexity. We believe together we can reduce time to market for customers and allow our clients and partners to realise the benefits of a truly unified omnichannel solution. This is a significant step in our vision to move commerce forward by harnessing the collective strengths of our combined technologies and networks.”