Klarna will use Ingenico’s PPaaS platform to introduce its alternative payment solutions at different point of sale terminals. Credit: Blake Wisz on Unsplash.

Payments acceptance solutions provider Ingenico has teamed up with Swedish buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) outfit Klarna to provide various payments tools at retail outlets.

Under the strategic partnership, Klarna will use Ingenico’s cloud payments platform as a service tool, PPaaS, to introduce its alternative payment solutions at different point of sale (POS) terminals.

PPaaS has been designed to allow its customers, including banks and merchant acquirers, to choose from a list of payments and value-added services.

It eliminates the requirement for additional software development activities and can be deployed across several terminal brands.

Ingenico general manager of PPaaS Giulio Montemagno said: “Digital commerce has made online shopping a daily habit for millions of consumers around the world.

“The flexibility, ease, and speed of online shopping experiences is now transforming how consumers expect to shop in-store. How people pay is very much at the center of this transformation. Klarna has been an industry innovator in extending payment options to consumers online, and now it’s doing that in-store.

“This brings value to consumers and retailers alike, and we look forward to enabling Klarna payment options at the point of sale for clients in our different markets.”

Currently, Ingenico is said to serve as a technology partner for over 1,000 banks, acquirers, payment aggregators, fintechs and others.

The firm also has association with around 40 million POS terminals worldwide.

In November last year, Ingenico announced a collaboration with payment-driven embedded banking platform Premise to provide micro merchants in the Philippines with digital payment solutions.