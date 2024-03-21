ING and Mastercard partner to make payments easier and safer for consumers when shopping online through Click to Play. Click to Pay is now available on ING´s app and website in Spain and will be rolled out in other European countries later this year.
ING has enabled Click to Pay for all its customers, streamlining the registration process and providing them with a solution to easily enroll from their ING app and have access to the service, wherever the Click to Pay logo appears. Once enrolled, customers can pay for their purchases easily and securely at participating online merchants.
Click to Pay is a global digital solution that provides users with a seamless and secure platform to consolidate multiple payment cards into one profile and is compatible across all devices. With Click to Pay, customers can enjoy a consistent and faster checkout without the need to input payment details, while benefiting from increased security.
Through this partnership, ING attempts to improve the online payment experience for its customers while increasing security, as transactions are secured with tokenisation. This allows improved conversion and ensures consumers feel protected and valued. The solution is built on global payment industry EMVCo standards and is supported by all major card networks.
Eimear Creaven, Western Europe President, Mastercard, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this journey alongside our trusted partner ING, extending the reach of Click to Pay to ING customers through Spain, and extending to other countries later in the year. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering payments innovation and technology, empowering consumer through a seamless and secure experience.”
Almudena Román, Head of Retail Banking, ING Spain, commented: “with this new partnership, ING is widening its range of solutions so that our customers can shop online more securely, conveniently and faster, while also responding to their day-to-day needs.”
