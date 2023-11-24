Induslnd Bank partners with IGL. Source: Shutterstock.com

IndusInd Bank has partnered with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), to facilitate the acceptance of Digital Rupee, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) launched by the Reserve Bank of India in 2022. This collaboration will enable customers at select IGL stations in Delhi NCR, to make payments using the Digital Rupee, fostering the use and acceptance of India’s Digital Currency. Through UPI interoperability, customers can scan any UPI QR using their Digital Rupee App across all IGL stations.

As one of the pilot banks participating in RBI’s CBDC initiative, IndusInd Bank believes in the value added by CBDC and aims to provide a seamless and comprehensive payment experience to its customers through the usage of Digital Currency. The Digital Rupee solution is available on both iOS and Android platforms, ensuring a user-friendly experience and offering various features such as peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) payments with complete UPI QR interoperability.

The acceptance of digital rupee

Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank, said: “The adoption of CBDC is a significant step in reshaping financial landscape. We believe that Digital Rupee, with its blockchain technology, fortifies financial services, by offering faster, convenient and secure transactions. With the introduction of UPI interoperability, Digital Rupee is poised to become another significant platform contributing towards a ‘cashless’ economy.”

Arun Khurana, Deputy CEO, IndusInd Bank, sa “This strategic partnership with IGL, one of our key customers, marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote Digital Rupee. It is a progressive step in our constant endeavor to simplify banking experience for the customers and participants in the banking eco-system.”

Mr. Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, Managing Director of IGL, stated that, “We are proud to be part of this pioneering endeavour that integrates our expertise in natural gas distribution with the financial sector. This initiative is right step in enabling secure, inclusive, sustainable and efficient mode of digital transaction which will further strengthen India’s position in the global economy.”

This strategic collaboration between IndusInd Bank and IGL highlights the commitment in efforts towards the acceptance of the digital rupee. It also emphasises their dedication to providing customers with a seamless and secure digital payment experience, fostering the growth of a digitally empowered economy.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download