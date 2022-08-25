InComm Payments taps BillingPlatform to manage billing operations

InComm Payments selects BillingPlatform to handle billing and transactions. Credit: Tech Daily on Unsplash.

American payments technology firm InComm Payments has chosen BillingPlatform as its enterprise billing solution to manage complex billing operations and large volume of dealings.

BillingPlatform claims that its ‘flexible’ data model and ‘up-to-date’ interface has led InComm Payments to choose the billing solution, stated the company.

It can be configured by non-technical users to facilitate the specific billing requirements of InComm Payments.

The enterprise billing and monetisation solution enables businesses to monetise various kinds of products, including subscriptions, usage-based pricing models, among others.

It uses a secure and improved cloud platform to offer complete lifecycle support of the entire quote-to-cash system.

InComm Payments senior director for financial information systems Dean Thompson said: “As an industry leader and technology innovator, we have a clear vision for enabling the future of payments across a range of industries and use cases – a future that we realised also needed a more modern and automated billing system to power it after reviewing our accounting and business processes.

“After researching multiple market options, BillingPlatform stood out as the ideal solution for InComm Payments based on its easy-to-use interface, scalability and ability to handle our complex pricing and billing requirements.”

With presence in over 30 nations, InComm Payments provides payment and financial technology solutions for several sectors such as retail, healthcare, tolling and transit as well as incentives, mobile payments and financial services.

The company has over 525,000 points of distribution, 420 global patents and 1,000 brand partners worldwide.

In March last year, InComm Payments announced a collaboration with ACI Worldwide for digitising cash payments.