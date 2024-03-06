I&M Bank and Network International to collaborate in Rwanda. Source: Shutterstock.com

I&M Bank, the oldest bank in Rwanda and licenced by the Central Bank of Rwanda, and Network International, have signed a strategic partnership. The partnership will provide advanced digital payment solutions supporting the bank’s efforts to boost the country’s financial inclusion strategy.

The agreement with Network International will reinforce I&M Bank’s digital-first strategy and leadership in the Rwandan market. Amidst surging interest in digital payment solutions across the country influenced by rising internet penetration and mobile phone usage, Network International will enable I&M Bank to benefit from advanced digital payment solutions, robust security protocols and a sophisticated API gateway.

Network International will offer credit and prepaid card hosting and processing

Through this partnership, Network International will offer a variety of payment products and services including credit and prepaid card hosting and processing. The bank will also have access to various value-added services such as card fraud prevention, 3D Secure authentication, and card control solutions.

Benjamin Mutimura, CEO of I&M Bank, stated: “Our partnership with Network International marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our capabilities and elevate our services in a rapidly evolving digital environment. It also complements our desire to facilitate the inclusion of more citizens in the formal financial system. Our collaboration with a market leader like Network International will help us satisfy the growing demand among Rwandans for new and superior digital banking experiences that are convenient, safe, and seamless, thereby ensuring customer delight.”

Reda Helal, Group Managing Director at Network International, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with I&M Bank in meeting the rising interest among Rwandans, especially the unbanked, for services that support a digital lifestyle. We welcome the opportunity to support I&M Bank’s passion for providing best-in-class digital customer experiences by enabling innovation and enhanced operational efficiency, as well as broaden our contributions to the success of Rwanda’s financial inclusion strategy.”

