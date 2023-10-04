Credit: Shutterstock

iCapital and Wellington are working together to deliver Wellington’s suite of alternative products to the wealth management channel on a global scale.

As part of this, iCapital will utilise its technology to facilitate the distribution of Wellington’s comprehensive range of alternative investment capabilities to wealth management professionals worldwide.

Furthermore, the partnership shows Wellington’s strategic commitment to expanding its alternative investments platform.

Markets across the globe, including Asia, EMEA, North America, and Latin America will be covered by the partnership. Also, the extensive footprint will allow wealth managers in these regions to access Willington’s alternative offerings through iCapital’s platform.

iCapital and Wellington share a common vision of broadening access to alternative investments and delivering value to investors and wealth management professionals alike. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient and transparent private market investment ecosystem, fostering growth and innovation in the wealth management sector.

“We are honored to join forces with Wellington to unlock new opportunities for wealth managers and their clients,” said Marco Bizzozero, head of international at iCapital.” By combining iCapital’s technology-driven platform with Wellington’s industry-leading asset management capabilities, we aim to deliver a seamless and comprehensive solution for wealth managers looking to incorporate alternative investments into their client portfolios.”

“We are excited to provide wealth managers access to funds on Wellington Management’s $32bn hedge fund and private equity platform. Our partnership with iCapital allows us to meet our clients’ growing appetite for alternative investments,” said Michael Carmen, private equity lead portfolio manager, and co-head private investments at Wellington Management.

Cindy Marrs, head of global wealth management at Wellington Management, stated: “Alternative investments are a strategic priority for our wealth management partners. Delivering our investment solutions in an efficient and accessible manner is a key part of helping our end beneficiaries meet their financial goals.”

Wellington Management is an independent investment management firm with over 2,500 client in more than 60 countries. It currently management more than $1.1trn for clients.