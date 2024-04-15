FICO has announced that HSBC has used AI-powered mathematical optimisation technology to grow its credit card portfolio.
The project saw a 15% uplift in monthly spending by customers on their cards, as well as improvements in active card use and share of wallet, without increasing bad debt.
Mike Roberts, head of unsecured retail risk, HSBC UK, said: “With FICO optimisation, we can adjust credit limits to each customer’s risk, reward and engagement levels, and manage them with scientific precision, at speed, as our strategy and the economic climate change.
“Setting new credit limits through testing programs is inefficient, and could damage customer relationships. By using FICO’s mathematical optimisation, we were able to simulate responses to customer engagement, levels of spend, activations, loss rates, profitability and customer outcomes, whilst factoring in changes in economic and regulatory conditions. We were also able to better meet customer needs by targeting offers to customers that wanted and would use a credit line increase.”
HSBC won a 2024 FICO Decisions Award for AI, Machine Learning and Optimisation
As part of its digital journey, HSBC has been focused on creating easy-to-use, tailored customer experiences, whilst delivering long-term revenue growth. The HSBC credit card portfolio was one of the areas targeted for sustainable and responsible growth by providing tailored credit line increase offers to customers.
HSBC worked closely with FICO to design the decision influence process that captured their credit line increase business. Eight action-effect models were created to forecast the impact of the existing credit line increase strategy. These models were configured within FICO Platform, together with HSBC’s own profit calculations, and a suite of around 40 scenarios were developed to find the best solution.
Roberts added: “The ability to test vast decision strategy possibilities, inter-relationships and subsequent permutations in volumes and scenarios is way beyond the capacity of the human brain to calculate. At the same time, we are executing explainable decision strategies that provide the visibility and certainty to know that we are doing the right thing for customers.”