HandSome has introduced the world’s first voice card offering. This new piece of technology is set to make a huge statement for inclusive banking. This new technology empowers individuals with visual impairments and disabilities to securely perform card transactions at physical stores, ushering in a new era of truly inclusive banking. HandSome’s voice card solution not only enhances autonomy but also strengthens security for individuals with visual impairments and disabilities, ensuring their financial independence.
This reveal comes after Sopra Banking Software partnered with HandSome. HandSome is a frontrunner in banking technology for disabled people. This strategic alliance marks a significant step toward reshaping the banking landscape, making financial services accessible to all, regardless of their abilities.
Sopra Banking Software’s extensive industry expertise, combined with HandSome’s pioneering inclusive solutions, is set to redefine the future of inclusive banking services. This partnership aims to proactively address the evolving needs of the banking sector and extend HandSome’s inclusive offerings to a wider audience. By joining forces, HandSome is poised to become a vital and inclusive contributor to the burgeoning open banking landscape.
How the voice card works
SBS will leverage its network of over 1,500 banks and financial institutions to scale HandSome’s voice cardto a much wider audience of consumers. The voice card acts as a connected device that vocalises the amount shown on a store’s point of sales terminal to the individual through their smartphone and enables them to validate the transaction with a secret code.
Eric Bierry, CEO of Sopra Banking Software, said: “Sopra Banking is committed to ensuring that our products are accessible to everyone, everywhere, anytime. This partnership with HandSome marks a crucial step in our mission to bring inclusive banking solutions to the forefront.”
Julien Delamorte, Founder & CEO of HandSome, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Sopra Banking Software in our shared commitment to inclusivity. Our voice card technology has the potential to transform the lives of countless individuals, and this partnership will help us reach even more people.”
This industrial partnership represents a significant stride towards enabling banks to cater to the unique requirements of individuals with disabilities. Both Sopra Banking Software and HandSome share a unified vision of fostering an inclusive banking ecosystem where financial services are genuinely accessible to all.