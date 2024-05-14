Guavapay partners with Snowdrop to enhance user payment experience. Source: Shutterstock.com

Snowdrop Solutions and Guavapay have announced a strategic partnership, which will enrich transaction data in the MyGuava App.

MyGuava will leverage Snowdrop’s transaction enrichment solution, known as the MRS API, in its application, providing customers with details like merchant names and logos for clearer purchase identification.

By enriching user transactions with merchant-verified names and logos, this integration significantly improves users’ ability to identify their purchases.

This translates to a more streamlined user experience, as fewer unrecognised purchases require clarification MyGuava benefits from optimised resource allocation and greater business scalability.

MyGuava users gain greater control over their finances and valuable insight into their spending habits

This aligns with MyGuava’s principle of equipping their customers with the tools they need to make informed financial decisions

Ken Hart, CEO & Founder at Snowdrop Solutions, said: “At Snowdrop Solutions, we strongly believe in the power of strategic collaboration between businesses that aim to improve users’ lives. We are pleased to partner with MyGuava and empower their users with a more transparent and convenient financial experience, which will ultimately help them unlock their economic potential through secure and innovative tools.”

Kamal Hasanov, Group CEO of Guavapay, added: “This collaboration with Snowdrop Solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our users with the best possible tools to manage their finances. We feel strongly that this partnership will be a game-changer for our users, allowing them to make more informed and confident financial decisions. With Snowdrop Solutions we can significantly enhance the public’s money management skills, increase spending awareness, and become part of the solution for their improved financial health.”

Snowdrop Solutions and MyGuava are working to expand the reach and functionality of the enriched transaction data within the MyGuava mobile app. This would include the potential addition of Google Maps’ expanded view, providing users with even more detailed information for each transaction, such as purchase location and merchant contact details.