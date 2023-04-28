GPS’s rebranding signals Thredd’s next phase in expanding customer partnerships and innovating the products offered on the payments platform.

Kevin Schultz, CEO of Thredd, said in a statement that the rebranding marks “a new era” for his company.

“We have spent the last six months building our management team with industry veterans to expand our platform capabilities and deepen our commitment to serving the needs of the most innovative fintechs and banks in the world”, according to Schultz. “Our new brand reflects our renewed focus on enabling our clients to create a more interconnected, accessible, and seamless payments ecosystem. With our experienced team and owners, we’re confident in our vision to bring our partnership approach to modern payments processing to innovators worldwide.”

In a comment for EPI published in December 2022, Schultz said that the focus of Thredd for 2023 is likely to be “sustainable growth”, as digital payments technology continues to expand.

Thredd is a platform known for its services offered to fintechs, digital banks and embedded finance providers across the UK, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

As of 2023, the business catered for over 100 customers across 44 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. Thredd is a partner for a wide range of banking providers, including digital banks, BNPL providers, as well as Travel and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) companies.