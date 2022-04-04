GoTab taps Mastercard to enhance digital checkout at hospitality venues

Click to Pay offers consumers a more convenient and secure guest checkout experience across devices and channels. Credit: GoTab.

Restaurant commerce platform GoTab has forged an alliance with Mastercard to roll out a digital payment solution at hospitality venues in the US.

Mastercard Click to Pay solution will enhance the checkout experience for customers by eliminating the need to manually enter card details or remember passwords each time.

In addition, Mastercard will use tokenisation, when available, to encrypt the personal information of the consumers to minimise fraud and false declines faced during shopping.

To save their Mastercard payment information to Click to Pay, the consumers can open a tab on their smartphone using a QR code at the GoTab-operated venues.

They will be then able to add food and drinks to their tab, which will be automatically charged to their Mastercard.

This solution also provides the consumers with an option to keep their Mastercard on file within their GoTab profiles in order to quickly pay at any GoTab-operated venue.

GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin said: “Mastercard Click to Pay is the perfect solution to simplify and make the checkout process easier, faster, and completely seamless. As we get ready to process $1bn in GMV in 2022, we are honoured to work with Mastercard to enable our operators to deliver a safe and enjoyable guest experience.”

Click to Pay solution was recently launched by GoTab across various Stone Brewing locations in California and Virginia.

The firm intends to expand the rollout of the solution to all the venues it operates to help restaurant operators can enhance their payment experience and offer secure checkout to their customers.

In 2020, eWAY introduced Click to Pay payment feature in Australia and New Zealand to remove the friction caused by manual card entry and passwords while shopping online.