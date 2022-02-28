Google, Apple payment services barred for card users of sanctions-hit Russian banks

Russia's central bank said that the cards issued by banks that have fallen under the sanctions cannot be used with Apple Pay and Google Pay services. Credit: Matthew Kwong on Unsplash.

The Russian central bank has said that Google Pay and Apple Pay services will not be available to users of cards issued by Russian banks that have been hit by sanctions due to the Ukraine crisis.

The Bank of Russia said in a statement that the users of cards issued by banks that have fallen under the sanctions of Western countries are barred from online payments to countries that support the sanctions.

In addition, customers will not be able to use their cards abroad. However, the cards can be used throughout Russia without any restrictions.

VTB, Otkritie, Sovcombank, Promsvyazbank, and Novikombank are among the list of Russian lenders sanctioned by the US and other western countries.

The cards issued by these banks are restricted from being used with Apple Pay and Google Pay services.

The country’s central bank announced that the impacted bank cards would, however, continue to work for regular contact and contactless payments across the country without any restriction.

The Bank of Russia said: “All payment bank cards issued by all banks work and will continue to work throughout Russia to pay for goods and services, transfers and transactions through ATMs without restrictions.”

Meanwhile, a report by Russian newspaper RBC said that both Apple and Google removed some mobile applications of the sanctioned Promsvyazbank from their app store.

The banks’ mobile banking, PSB Investments and PSB Business apps disappeared from Apple App Store, while PSB banking app was removed from Google Play Store, according to the report.

Last week, multiple reports emerged about Lithuania-based fintech Paysera and UK-based fintech Wise were planning to restrict their payment services in Russia to show solidarity with Ukraine.