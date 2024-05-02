Glyn Hopkin has partnered with Bumper, the automotive fintech payment specialist, to provide customers with access to interest-free monthly payments for services and repairs.
PayLater has been fully integrated into Glyn Hopkin’s eDynamix dealer management system, which will see it included as a payment option in-vehicle health check videos sent to customers.
It will also be offered to owners booking cars in for services and repairs through the group’s contact centre.
Glyn Hopkin operates over 35 sites across the south-east and represents Nissan, Renault, Dacia, MG, Kia, Suzuki and Alpine. It is also an authorised repairer for Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Honda, Mitsubishi and Infiniti.
“Glyn Hopkin is one of the UK’s biggest regional dealer groups and we are thrilled to be working with them to help drive higher levels of aftersales retention by offering customers an affordable way to spread the costs of services and repairs through our PayLater platform,” said James Jackson, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bumper.
Paul Sozzi, Glyn Hopkin’s Operations Director for Aftersales, believes the introduction of PayLater will further increase the group’s high levels of customer satisfaction.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Bumper in advancing the digitalisation of our aftersales processes. We have been thoroughly impressed by the seamless integrations, swift rollout and exceptional support provided by their team,” he said.
The partnership with Glyn Hopkin follows a series of new dealer group contracts won by Bumper this year including Yeomans, Sinclair and Ancaster.