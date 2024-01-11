Global Payments and Commerzbank have partnered to offer digital payment solutions to small and medium-sized business customers across Germany. The new entity is called Commerz Globalpay GmbH and is expected to launch in the first half of 2024. It will provide a comprehensive suite of innovative omnichannel payment and software solutions at scale, providing a one-stop-shop for merchants to run and grow their businesses more efficiently.
Global Payments will hold a 51% stake in the company, which will be based in Frankfurt. Commerzbank will hold the remaining 49%. The joint venture unites two strong brands. Global Payments brings commerce enablement solutions and distinctive payment offerings. Commerzbank brings knowledge and customer relationships within the German small and medium-sized merchant market.
Commerz Globalpay GmbH will offer digital payment capabilities, including Global Payments’ smartphone-based payment applications that enable merchants to accept mobile payments without a separate card reader, modern card terminals and e-commerce/mobile payment solutions, all integrated to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences. Business customers will have access to a variety of leading value-added services, including cloud-based point-of-sale software, customer loyalty programs, an analytics and customer engagement platform, and more.
Investing in modern forms of payments
Cameron Bready, President and CEO of Global Payments, said: “Commerzbank is the ideal partner to expand our presence in Germany to deliver industry-leading services to merchants across the country. This joint venture significantly enhances distribution for our distinctive payment offerings and commerce enablement solutions in an attractive growth market where there are substantial opportunities to digitise the payment experience.”
Thomas Schaufler, member of the Board of Managing Directors for Private and Small-Business Customers at Commerzbank, added: “With this joint venture with Global Payments, we are investing in modern forms of payments at the highest level. Through simple solutions, new products, and technologies, provided by Global Payments, we are creating an optimal experience for the Commerzbank customers. This makes the project an important part of our strategy update to create added value and excellence for our customers.”
