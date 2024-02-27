Giift has announced a strategic collaboration with Prepay Nation, a B2B prepaid products marketplace operating in cross-border transfers. With the global loyalty market projected to grow significantly, this partnership underscores Prepay Nation’s dedication to international expansion while empowering Giift to meet the evolving demands of the loyalty industry by enriching its offerings for clients and delivering added value.
Furthermore, this alliance enables Giift to tap into a vast network of prepaid products, spanning gift cards, mobile top-ups, and digital tokens, accessible via Prepay Nation’s comprehensive B2B marketplace.
The partnership looks to influence customer behaviour across various sectors, including banking and payments
Prepay Nation is a globally recognised B2B prepaid products marketplace at the forefront of cross-border transfers. It enables businesses to offer their users a practical, real-time solution for transacting and gifting without the limitations of geographical distances.
Giift, founded in 2013, has established a presence across multiple countries, leveraging technology to allow businesses to foster enduring connections with customers through loyalty experiences. With a focus on seamless operations and digital engagement, Giift’s platforms offer a diverse selection of rewards to help businesses influence customer behaviour across various sectors, including banking, payments, travel, utilities, and retail.
Sumit Uttamchandani, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Giift added: “As Giift fortifies its global presence through strategic alliances with industry pioneers like Prepay Nation, we underscore our commitment not just to growth and innovation, but to maintaining GiiftMarketplace’s position as the largest and most diverse global content catalog in the loyalty sector. This partnership mirrors our agility in adapting to various financial landscapes and our dedication to bringing innovative loyalty solutions to an expansive audience. We are on a mission to reshape customer engagement across the globe, leveraging our unmatched reach and the breadth of offerings to create lasting connections with customers.”
Paolo Montessori, CEO at Prepay Nation, remarked: “We are delighted to join forces with Giift to enhance the accessibility and versatility of prepaid products within the loyalty landscape. Giift’s expertise in loyalty solutions perfectly complements our mission to streamline access to prepaid products globally. Together, we aim to revolutionise customer engagement within loyalty programs and provide a seamless experience for businesses and their customers.”
