Giift partners with Prepay Nation. Source: Shutterstock.com

Giift has announced a strategic collaboration with Prepay Nation, a B2B prepaid products marketplace operating in cross-border transfers. With the global loyalty market projected to grow significantly, this partnership underscores Prepay Nation’s dedication to international expansion while empowering Giift to meet the evolving demands of the loyalty industry by enriching its offerings for clients and delivering added value.

Furthermore, this alliance enables Giift to tap into a vast network of prepaid products, spanning gift cards, mobile top-ups, and digital tokens, accessible via Prepay Nation’s comprehensive B2B marketplace.

The partnership looks to influence customer behaviour across various sectors, including banking and payments

Prepay Nation is a globally recognised B2B prepaid products marketplace at the forefront of cross-border transfers. It enables businesses to offer their users a practical, real-time solution for transacting and gifting without the limitations of geographical distances.

Giift, founded in 2013, has established a presence across multiple countries, leveraging technology to allow businesses to foster enduring connections with customers through loyalty experiences. With a focus on seamless operations and digital engagement, Giift’s platforms offer a diverse selection of rewards to help businesses influence customer behaviour across various sectors, including banking, payments, travel, utilities, and retail.

Sumit Uttamchandani, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Giift added: “As Giift fortifies its global presence through strategic alliances with industry pioneers like Prepay Nation, we underscore our commitment not just to growth and innovation, but to maintaining GiiftMarketplace’s position as the largest and most diverse global content catalog in the loyalty sector. This partnership mirrors our agility in adapting to various financial landscapes and our dedication to bringing innovative loyalty solutions to an expansive audience. We are on a mission to reshape customer engagement across the globe, leveraging our unmatched reach and the breadth of offerings to create lasting connections with customers.”

Paolo Montessori, CEO at Prepay Nation, remarked: “We are delighted to join forces with Giift to enhance the accessibility and versatility of prepaid products within the loyalty landscape. Giift’s expertise in loyalty solutions perfectly complements our mission to streamline access to prepaid products globally. Together, we aim to revolutionise customer engagement within loyalty programs and provide a seamless experience for businesses and their customers.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download