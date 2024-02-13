Giift and JCB forge new partnership. Source: Shutterstock.com

Giift has announced a new partnership with JCB International. Giift is hopeful that it can make improvements to the loyalty experience through this collaboration. JCB International brings its global payment experience and a suite of financial products and services, aligning well with Giift’s commitment to engagement solutions. This partnership represents a significant stride for Giift in the banking and finance sector.

Giift is a leading loyalty technology provider and program management partner with headquarters in Singapore.

Giift’s to give discounts and offers designed to suit the needs and preferences of JCB cardholders

Sumit Uttamchandani, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Giift, shared his excitement regarding this collaboration and said: “At Giift, we’re excited to continue expanding our global footprint through partnerships with some of the largest card schemes on the planet. Our journey so far has been marked by successful alliances with key financial players, significantly enhancing our expertise in the loyalty solutions sector. These partnerships not only reflect our commitment to growth and innovation but also our capability to adapt and excel in diverse financial environments. We’re eager to further develop these relationships, bringing innovative loyalty solutions to a broader audience and fostering enduring customer engagement across the globe.

“Our partnership with JCB International is specifically crafted to deliver unique and valuable benefits tailored to JCB cardholders. Through the integration of Giift’s advanced loyalty solutions, we are excited to present a specially selected range of discounts and offers from our best merchant partners, designed to perfectly suit the needs and preferences of JCB cardholders. Our commitment is to provide a highly rewarding and seamless experience, reflecting our dedication to superior customer service and satisfaction.”

Shinpei Isaji, Senior Manager of Business Planning at JCB, comments, “We are excited about our partnership with Giift and its potential for enhancing our cardholder experiences. Giift’s innovative loyalty solutions align seamlessly with our commitment to providing exclusive offers and rewards to our customers. This collaboration opens new avenues for both organisations to drive customer engagement and satisfaction.”

