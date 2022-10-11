Geidea partners Visa to empower Egyptian merchants with digital payments

Visa will introduce new payment options via Geidea’s point-of-sale terminals for safe and hassle-free payments. Credit: Clay Banks on Unsplash.

Fintech firm Geidea has inked a long-term strategic partnership with Visa to equip merchants across Egypt with advanced digital payment solutions.

The collaboration seeks to strengthen the payments sector in the country by offering pay by phone, electronic trading and other innovative services to merchants as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

As part of the partnership, Visa will introduce new payment options via Geidea’s point-of-sale (PoS) terminals to ensure safe and hassle-free payments.

Geidea Egypt general manager Ahmed Nader said: “Geidea is committed to supporting merchants and helping small businesses to thrive in the digital economy, in accordance with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

“Our partnership with Visa will accelerate digital transformation and financial inclusion across the country by providing businesses with modern digital payment solutions – empowering them to provide a convenient, secure and seamless checkout experience to their customers.”

Visa North Africa, Levant and Pakistan Merchant Sales and Acquiring head Essam El Daly said: “Such strategic partnerships help us advance the future of digital payments in the region, ensuring seamless services to our clients and an increased market share for all the parties involved.

“These enabling tools are key to achieving the financial inclusion we seek through our work in Visa, as we carefully integrate the needs of both merchants and users in our solutions.” Geidea, founded in 2008, caters to as many as 150,000 local and international merchants, SMEs and e-commerce platforms. The firm runs nearly 700,000 PoS terminals across the region.