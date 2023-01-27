Through the tie-up, Grab users can use the Grab app to pay for their food and grocery deliveries. Credit: Victoria_Watercolor from Pixabay.

GCash, a mobile wallet backed by Globe, has forged an alliance with transportation and delivery platform Grab to help riders and consumers with upgraded payment offerings across Philippines.

Through the tie-up, Grab users can carry out direct cashless transactions on the Grab app.

GCash is set to be available on the Grab platform as a method of payment from next month.

Several services offered by Grab such as GrabCar, GrabFood, GrabMart, GrabExpress and others will benefit from the new partnership.

Users of both the platforms will be able to escape transfer fees that goes up to PHP50 ($0.92).

GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said: “With this partnership, we once again realise our commitment to make the lives of Filipinos better each day by delivering a more convenient, secure, and cost-efficient way to pay for their rides and food and grocery deliveries.

“We look forward to this partnership and we will continuously innovate and build more partnerships that will improve the lives of the Filipinos.”

Previously, GCash forged a strategic partnership with Grab to facilitate the transfer of money between GCash wallet and GrabPay wallet.

Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz said: “Grab Philippines is dedicated to empowering our stakeholders in a digital-first economy, and key to this is driving a deeper and wider cashless adoption in the country.

“With more Filipinos transacting via cashless means, we are accelerating our prospects of digital transformation.”

Last week, payment service provider GHL Systems announced a partnership with Grab Malaysia to expand the latter’s buy-now-pay-later offering to in-store merchants.