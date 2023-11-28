Fuse unveils $10m Web3 Business Grant Programme. Source: Shutterstock.com

Fuse has unveiled its $10m Web3 Business Grant Programme. The programme is designed to support global businesses by providing essential funding and infrastructure for streamlined access to Web3 payment systems. This initiative aims to empower businesses worldwide, simplifying the complexities associated with Web3 payment infrastructure development. Fuse aims to facilitate innovation by eliminating barriers and facilitating easier access to streamlined Web3 payment solutions.

Fuse’s $10m grant initiative aims to drive the evolution of Web3 technology and meet global business needs. Focused on powering Web3 and advancing mainstream adoption, this programme simplifies non-custodial consumer fintech applications, ensuring efficiency and reliability.

Web3 Business Grant programme offers a stablecoin-focused payment system

The Web3 Business Grant Programme invites applicants from various sectors. This includes businesses seeking to bolster user acquisition strategies through Web3 communities, fintech firms aiming to implement non-custodial mobile solutions, companies looking to digitise their consumer clubs or create digitised loyalty, fintech addressing various payment-related pain-points such as unbanked communities and digital identities or currency volatility. CEXs exploring non-custodial wallet solutions, Web3 startups requiring a resilient EMV-compatible network with fee sponsorship business apps interested in crafting branded stablecoins for enhanced brand visibility, local payment solutions eyeing global expansion, and many other creative use cases that can benefit from the Web3 technology.

Mark Smargon, CEO and Co-Founder at Fuse, said: “Fuse is committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem for Web3 innovation. Our grant programme is a testament to our dedication to providing essential resources for businesses to flourish in the Web3 landscape.”

With a tailored ecosystem and infrastructure, the Web3 Business Grant programme offers a stablecoin-focused payment system, enabling businesses to navigate the intricacies of blockchain effortlessly. This system ensures rapid, cost-effective, and global transactions while liberating businesses from vendor lock-in through open-source API/SDKs and a standard EVM blockchain environment. Participants in the Web3 Business Grant Programme will gain exclusive access to Fuse’s tailored ecosystem and robust infrastructure. Successful applicants will receive grants designed to facilitate the development of payment systems.

