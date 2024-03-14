CellPoint Digital has partnered with French airline La Compagnie. CellPoint Digital will help the carrier optimise its payment processes, lower its transaction costs and provide more flexible payment options to its passengers.
Specialising in routes between New York from Paris, Milan and Nice, La Compagnie leverages fuel-efficient aircraft, a point-to-point route structure and a passenger experience tailored to the leisure traveller to deliver what its customers want: business class service to Europe at an attractive price point.
As La Compagnie looks to expand its fleet and route network in 2025, it’s taking another step in its customer-centric journey by embracing Payment Orchestration in partnership with CellPoint Digital.
Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital, said: “The attention around La Compagnie is well-deserved – it’s an airline that truly understands what its customers want and need and is agile enough to pivot its operations to meet that demand. By utilising our Payment Orchestration Platform, La Compagnie stays true to this principle; it can enable more varied payment options for passengers, streamline processes and improve efficiencies, and expand its unique business model to new markets.”
Expanding routes and payment capabilities to meet passenger demand
As La Compagnie grows, moving beyond a single acquirer strategy and routing its transactions more optimally to reduce costs becomes a competitive advantage. By using CellPoint Digital’s complete Payment Orchestration Platform, one of the first European airlines to implement it fully–the airline can quickly and seamlessly integrate new acquirers, digital wallets, and many other alternative payment methods (APMs) like open banking and PayPal to better serve passengers.
Partnering with CellPoint Digital makes La Compagnie one of the first global business class-only airlines to have a fully developed payment strategy that includes payment orchestration.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Caroline Petit, CFO of La Compagnie, explained: “We’re committed to giving our passengers the best possible user experience and that includes payments. We selected CellPoint Digital not only because they offer the most reliable platform within the airline payment ecosystem but also because they share that commitment to delivering a high-quality product and service that enhances our competitiveness. As we work to offer more routes and increase our service offerings, CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform will streamline our integration with new acquirers, simplify digital wallet integrations, and enable us to offer a wide range of alternative payment methods that our customers are increasingly requesting.”