FOO partners with Paymentology to enhance digital experience for businesses

FOO will provide the financial technology for the platform. Credit: Free stock photos from www.rupixen.com from Pixabay.

FOO, UAE-based B2B SaaS solution provider, has joined forces with global issuer-processor, Paymentology to improve digital experience for businesses.

The collaboration will see combining of the technology and expertise of the two firms to provide Digital First virtual card platform.

The out-of-the-box virtual card platform is intended to help businesses in enhancing their digital offering and improve the end customer’s experience, according to a press release posted on Zawya.

The platform delivers easy-to-use, instant virtual cards for businesses across various industries. These cards can be used for app payments or e-commerce transactions.

This partnership will enable businesses to adapt to the market and meet consumer demands with a seamless purchasing experience that includes smooth onboarding, instant digital card issuance, real-time card management and secure online and in-store payments.

FOO managing partner Ghady Rayess said: “By partnering with Paymentology, we are able to take a significant step towards global expansion, and branch further outside of the Middle East and into more diverse markets such as Africa.

“At FOO, we envision a world where businesses can deliver a seamless digital journey for their customers. Together with Paymentology, we are ready to make this possible.”

The team will help businesses with seamless purchasing service that include easy onboarding, instant digital card issuance, real-time card management, and safe online and in-person payments.

FOO will provide the financial technology for the platform while Paymentology will use its cloud-based platform and AI-enhanced technology to manage the card issuing process.

Paymentology CEO Rowan Brewer said: “We have on-the-ground teams with regional expertise in 49 countries across Africa, Asia, Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. This is an excellent fit with FOO’s ambitions of enabling payments in diverse markets.

“With the power of technology and data, we’re creating customer-focused ecosystems with ‘plug and play’ solutions – for any region – with cards that can be used worldwide. We look forward to being part of the genuine positive impact this partnership unlocks.”