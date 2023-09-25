FlexPoint launches GreatAmerica Financial Services. Source: Shutterstock.com

FlexPoint has announced its public launch with GreatAmerica Financial Services along with an initial round of funding. FlexPoint was founded in 2022 and is a payments automation platform for managed service providers (MSPs). The company has seen positive growth and now powers the payments for hundreds of MSPs and their business clients.

One of the problems facing MSPs is cash flow. With FlexPoint’s payment automation platform, MSPs can increase visibility into their cash flow and save time on manual processes. MSPs and their business clients can also get access to capital to grow their business.

Victor Lopez, Co-Founder and CEO at FlexPoint, said: “MSPs are the catalyst for digital transformation. Yet when it comes to payments, MSPs are stuck dealing with manual and time-consuming processes. FlexPoint makes payments simple and cash flow easier to manage for MSPs and their business clients. We are excited to build a payment solution that MSPs and their business clients can trust.”

$2.4m investment to help enhance offerings

FlexPoint also revealed a $2.4m investment led by Garuda Ventures, with participation from Far Out Ventures, Techstars, Cascade Seed Fund, and Lorimer Ventures as well as industry veterans including founders and executives from ConnectWise, NinjaOne, CyberFox, Rewst, Empath Cyber, and LifeCycle Insights.

Together with the launch, FlexPoint announced a strategic program with GreatAmerica Financial Services, a $2.8bn company with life-to-date finance originations of over $15bn. Complementing its full suite of payment and working capital solutions, FlexPoint will now offer long-term financing through its platform, powered by GreatAmerica.

Corey Kerns, VP and General Manager, Connected Technology Group at GreatAmerica, added: “GreatAmerica has been serving the MSP community for over 30 years, providing financing solutions to differentiate, drive sales, and improve customer retention. GreatAmerica is excited to work with FlexPoint to make it easier to offer financing. This will allow FlexPoint customers to seamlessly provide financing quotes in the 12-60 month ranges and submit credit applications.”