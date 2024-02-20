When aiming for net zero policies, FS firms need to do more on Scope 3, according to a new report. Photo: Dee Karen/Shutterstock.

Around 71% of emissions in the financial services (FS) sector fall into Scope 3 (indirect emissions), a new GlobalData report reveals.

The Net Zero Strategies in Financial Services report examines 20 leading FS companies with large emissions reduction targets and notes that, while all of them provide Scope 3 disclosures, they have predominantly focused on business travel, preventing a full picture from being ascertained.

Within this limited picture, an analysis of reduction targets, strategies, progress towards net zero and quality of reporting leads GlobalData to argue that Mastercard, JP Morgan Chase, AXA and Bank of America are among the leaders in the “race to net zero,” while Elevance Health, HSBC and Marsh McLennan are behind the pack.

The kinds of Scope 3 emissions that FS firms produce vary depending on their specific provision. For instance, large amount of banks’ emissions will be from projects and companies they finance, whereas payment companies will have to work with suppliers to encourage them to disclose and reduce emissions.

The difficulty faced in doing so is that the methods of calculating emissions are diverse, and smaller suppliers are often asked to produce reports to different standards by their various clients, making it prohibitively costly to engage with emissions reductions.

This may make targets like Elevance Health’s target to get 70% of its suppliers to set science-based emissions targets by the end of financial year 2023 challenging.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Financed emissions are a little simpler, though they still rely on often estimated company emissions. The report details the Partnership for Caron Accounting Financials (PCAF) reporting standard, developed in 2019 and now the most widely adopted in the industry.

This framework calculates Scope 3 emissions for banks and other funding institutions as an FS company’s “invested proportion of a client’s value multiplied by that client’s absolute emissions.”

This formula’s simplicity makes it easy to apply and calculate, but it has faced criticism as it relies on the financed company accurately reporting its own emissions and it is difficult to reduce financed emissions without reducing investment. This may be desirable in cases where the industry has a large or inevitable exposure to emissions like fossil fuels, but in other sectors, a greater dialogue is needed.