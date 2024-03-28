Financial Services are at risk of being digitally left behind. Source: Shutterstock.com

Balancing in-person and digital interactions is a topic that many financial organisations are grappling with today. Especially given the critical nature of high-value transactions in the sector.

Recent research from AmEx has found that 70% expect attendee numbers to return to 2019 levels in 2024, while more than three-quarters of their meetings and events will be either entirely in-person (59%) or hybrid (20%).

Center Parcs Conferences & Events is experiencing its best-ever year for corporate bookings at its dedicated events venue in Woburn Forest. The company has already posted £2m more in confirmed revenue for The Venue than for its previous best year in 2019-20. Red Bull Technology has seen huge growth in its corporate events business as it continues to evolve its offering, while Dubai won a record 349 bids to host international conferences, congresses, meetings, and incentive travel programmes in 2023.

Corporate hospitality is on the up globally, with one firm in the financial services sector reported to have spent over £100m in a single 12-month period. The sector also spends over £18bn a year on office space, clearly showing how organisations understand the importance of investing to communicate prestige and esteem in the physical world.

Digital platforms must offer personalised experiences that align with a brand’s identity

However, that level of brand quality is rarely demonstrated in the digital environment, with many firms taking to platforms like Zoom and Teams as their preferred tools for meetings or events. But they are delivering interactions that fall well short of the high standards expected in client-investor relationships.

Matt Ryan, Chief Transformation Officer at Reef, commented: “If you have an investor meeting in a generic platform, that’s akin to renting a cheap meeting room and pinning your logo to the wall as personalisation. Trust, in any sector, is built on communication, openness and transparency. We may never be able to truly recreate in-person experiences online, but there are an ever-growing range of digital products that can help organisations to build better relations with clients digitally.”

