Fils and Arab Financial Services to drive sustainable digital transformation in the MENA region. Source: Shutterstock.com

Fils has announced a partnership with Arab Financial Services (AFS). The collaboration marks a step towards fostering sustainable practices and driving climate action across industries in the region. Leveraging Fils’s fintech technology and AFS’s position in digital payments, the partnership will help integrate sustainability into businesses’ operations, customer journeys, and financial transactions.

Fils’ partnership with AFS enables a significant proportion of banks, financial institutions, and organisations in the MEA to track and mitigate their emissions, aiding the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS commented: “We are proud to join forces with Fils in a strategic partnership to drive sustainable solutions within the digital payments landscape. This collaboration directly supports our ESG strategic goals by accelerating their implementation. As a leading digital payments provider, we embrace the responsibility to drive sustainability not only for ourselves but also empower our partners and clients to achieve their own environmental ambitions.”

Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Arab Financial Services. By combining our advanced digital infrastructure with AFS’s leadership in electronic payments outsourcing, we have a unique opportunity to drive positive change across industries in the MENA region. Our shared commitment to sustainability and climate action will not only transform business operations but also redefine the landscape of responsible finance in the region and beyond.”

Key highlights of the partnership between Fils and AFS

Fils’ enterprise-grade digital infrastructure will empower AFS to integrate sustainability and climate action into its payments ecosystem. This includes developing solutions that contribute to reduced carbon footprints and environmental impact.

The collaboration will explore opportunities to introduce sustainable financial products, with a specific focus on Islamic Credit Cards. By incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, both organisations aim to set new industry standards for responsible and ethical financial services.

Fils and AFS will work together to enhance customer journeys by providing eco-friendly and sustainable options for electronic payments. This includes the development of user-friendly interfaces that promote responsible consumer choices and a positive environmental impact.

Fils and AFS hope to lead the financial and digital industries in the MENA region towards a more sustainable future. By combining their strengths, the partnership seeks to inspire businesses to prioritise sustainability in their business strategies and take measurable action to tackle climate change.